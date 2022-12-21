Products
Detect GPT
Ranked #6 for today
Detect GPT
A Chrome extension that spots AI-generated content.
Detect GPT scans the content of the webpage you are viewing and analyzes it to identify if any of the content has been generated using the GPT language model.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Detect GPT
About this launch
0
reviews
16
followers
Detect GPT by
Detect GPT
was hunted by
Thomas Petracco
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thomas Petracco
. Featured on December 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#203
