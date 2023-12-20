Products
Detail – Remote Recording

Detail – Remote Recording

Record and edit remote video podcasts and interviews, fast

Record together and create video podcasts, interviews and collab videos that look and sound spectacular. Capture and share inspiring conversations super fast.
Launched in
Photo & Video
Video
Video cameras
Detail – Remote Recording
index.dev
About this launch
Detail – Remote Recording
Detail – Remote RecordingRecord and edit remote video podcasts and interviews, fast
Detail – Remote Recording by
Detail – Remote Recording
was hunted by
Paul Veugen
in Photo & Video, Video, Video cameras. Made by
Paul Veugen
,
Sjoerd Dijkstra
,
Elisabete Sousa Bicho
,
Laurier Rochon
,
Finn Voorhees
,
Lauren Waller
,
Fredrik Karlsson
and
Frank Emous
. Featured on December 21st, 2023.
Detail – Remote Recording
is not rated yet. This is Detail – Remote Recording's first launch.
