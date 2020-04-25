Discussion
Karan
This looks epic! Will definitely give it a try. Love that you have a free plan that's super fair. Too many support platforms charge too much for new start-ups like us!
Maker
Hey hunters :) I am excited to introduce Desky Support. We've been working on it since 6 months. Desky is result of the pain points that I felt when I was working for one of my other startup. Selling products online was really great, but when it came to post sales support challenges began. As we grew, we simply started losing track of customer queries. I desperately needed a simple system which just gets the job done and is fun to use. Hence we decided to create one ourselves. It has some cool features. Do give it a try. We have a Free forever account. Happy to answer questions!
