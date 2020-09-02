designer by Sertifier is a free designer and PDF generator tool for
creating ready-to-print certificates.
Choose from templates - or upload your own design. Create certificates automatically.
discussion
21 Reviews
Osman Erdi BalcıoğluCo Founder, Juphy
This looks really cool. Easy to use UI/UX. Good luck with the launch. I am excited for you!
🚀 Hi There ProductHunt! I am very very very excited to write the first comment about designer by Sertifier. 🎉 Sertifier is an ed-tech company that focuses on big data management in education and skill-based learning. Apart from our products sertifier.com that allows for credential management and Verified is a digitalized educational wallet app and personalized content curation app. Today, however, we are here with a totally FREE 🎉 and AMAZING 🚀 product!! What does it do? It is a free designer and PDF generator tool for creating ready-to-print certificates. 🥇 You can create a lot different certificate credential designs! Either chose one of ours or upload your own. 🥈Customize it: Upload images and text fields to personalize as you wish. 🥉Upload your receivers list to create a bulk of certificates for each name automatically. Download them ready-to-print. Who is it for? 🏆 Webinar hosts, who would like to give out participation certificates especially during COVID-19 times 🎓 E-Learning course creators to support their content with achievement certificates 👑 Institutions thanking their supporters 🎉ANYONE who wants to show their gratitude, love, or appreciation for people in their life! We are always ready to answer your questions, if you have any! Contact us here or email me at mert@sertifier.com!
Really perfecto!
muy bien amigo!
@kaldeernart Gracias!! 🥇
Congrats on the launch! Another gap in our lives seems to be nicely filled!
@selcuk_avan much appreciated this 🙏🏼 Glad to have helped and that it is seen 🚀
