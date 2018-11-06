Design Systems: Mastering Design at Scale
A new video series ft. Brad Frost, Dan Mall, and Josh Clark
Watch Brad Frost, Dan Mall, and Josh Clark share the latest thinking in design systems.
Clark ValbergMakerHiring@clarkvalberg · CEO at InVisionApp.com
Clark from InVision here. We’ve got something special to share with you—a new video series called Design Systems: Mastering Design at Scale. InVision gathered some of today’s most influential design system thinkers—Brad Frost, Dan Mall, and Josh Clark—and asked them to share their wisdom. The result is an up-close and personal master class in product design at scale. Over the course of six episodes, Brad, Dan, and Josh guide you through a deconstruction of the challenges faced by design and development teams. More importantly, they offer practical solutions to help your organization meet those challenges, streamline design collaboration, and move forward. We’re excited to hear what you think about the just-released first episode: ”The heartache of design at scale.” Enjoy.
Luana Cavalcanti@brazilianexpat · UX/UI designer
@clarkvalberg Interesting to see the DSM evolution, those courses are very useful and cover technical topics.
