This is the latest launch from Pagecloud
See Pagecloud’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Design Sidekick
Ranked #15 for today

Design Sidekick

The newest member of your marketing & design team

Free
The perfect companion to your marketing and design stack! Get inspired, work faster, and optimize your site for SEO. Instantly find out what colors, fonts & styles are used on any web page. Save your favorites to your library or copy to your clipboard.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Design Tools, Marketing by
Pagecloud
"Thanks for installing Design Sidekick! This is the first version of the extension and we're sure there's room for improvement. Are missing something? Let us know what could improve you day-to-day design and marketing duties"

Pagecloud
PagecloudGet creative with the most intuitive website builder
118
Design Sidekick by
Pagecloud
was hunted by
Mark Stephenson
in Chrome Extensions, Design Tools, Marketing. Made by
Mark Stephenson
,
Mike Grouchy
,
Robin Gandy
,
Fabien Doiron
,
Jeff Snell
,
Neta Zaslow
and
Jim Sproull
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Pagecloud
is rated 4.8/5 by 11 users. It first launched on May 4th, 2015.
5
2
#15
#65