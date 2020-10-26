Der Die Das 🇩🇪⁉️

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Alex Chernikov
Maker
CEO of Gikken, a 4-person indie company
Hey there, I made a little tool for looking up articles of German nouns. You can enter a word and it will show you if it's der, die, or das. I made it for myself initially but Thomas convinced me to share it in case someone else's also in the same boat -- not needing a translator or dictionary but occasionally looking up articles. It's a progressive web app which means you can add it to the home screen of your iOS or Android phone and use as just any other app. It's totally free. Well, because it's a lil side project. Share it with your German-learning friends 🇩🇪🍻 or buy me a coffee if you want to support the project.
Share