discussion
Would you recommend this product?
David Chomakhashvili
MakerDeveloper
Hey hunters! We are very excited to introduce Deqard! The main problem the app is trying to solve is the necessity to provide passwords to the password manager. How it works: Deqard generates password cards with a user's personal pattern in their background. The user comes up with a path through this pattern and uses it to read the password from the card. Each user's card has the same pattern but a different set of symbols. So the only thing to remember is the path. The main focus is security, so the app does not store the pattern and symbols on our servers. All the data is generated on your device on the fly. But we keep the metadata such as card titles and comments, so the deck could be easily restored on the user's new device. Android version is available! You could leave your email to get notified when iOS app is published - https://deqard.app/ Would love to receive some feedback! Thanks! :)
Share
Special for Product hunt: - promo code IAMHUNTER to get 30 days free for the Monthly subscription - promo code HUNTER to get 45 days free for the Annual subscription
good idea!