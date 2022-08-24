Products
Home
→
Product
→
Depths
Depths
The bookmark manager made for devs
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Depths is a simple, fast and automated bookmark manager to instantly tag all your saved resources and calculate an estimated read time, with full-text search enabled along with other features.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Depths
About this launch
Depths
The bookmark manager made for devs
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Depths by
Depths
was hunted by
Desmond Ho
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Desmond Ho
,
Peter Tong
,
Bruce wyPlac
and
swingswing
. Featured on August 25th, 2022.
Depths
is not rated yet. This is Depths's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
