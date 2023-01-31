Products
Do Machine Learning, not infrastructure

Free Options
Embed
Deploifai is how you manage your cloud for machine learning projects, so that you can focus on building your project. We automate the cloud infrastructure to support your datasets, training and fine-tuning tasks, and deployments to the cloud. You get a SaaS like experience on your own cloud service.
Launched in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence by
"Thank you for checking out our launch! We want to hear back from you whether we solve any of your burning issues with ML development workflows? Do you think our platform really makes your life even 10% easier in your day-to-day development tasks?"

The makers of Deploifai
About this launch
1review
7
followers
was hunted by
Utkarsh Goel
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Utkarsh Goel
and
Sean Chok
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on August 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
#42
Week rank
#78