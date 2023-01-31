Deploifai is how you manage your cloud for machine learning projects, so that you can focus on building your project. We automate the cloud infrastructure to support your datasets, training and fine-tuning tasks, and deployments to the cloud. You get a SaaS like experience on your own cloud service.
"Thank you for checking out our launch! We want to hear back from you whether we solve any of your burning issues with ML development workflows? Do you think our platform really makes your life even 10% easier in your day-to-day development tasks?"