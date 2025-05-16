Launches
Home
Product
Den
Den
Cursor for knowledge workers
Visit
Upvote 110
Den is Cursor for knowledge workers. We're used by companies like Y Combinator, Firecrawl and Cubic.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
Den
Cursor for knowledge workers
5 out of 5.0
110
Points
19
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Den by
Den
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Justin Lee
and
Linus Talacko
. Featured on May 22nd, 2025.
Den
is rated
5.0/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Den's first launch.