I made Den because I wanted a time machine to go back to when blue link to brainball delivery was a simpler affair. Now it's at a spot where I've accomplished my personal goals and am just enjoying using it. It's both refreshing and comforting getting the news again in a way that gives me the opportunity to compare and contrast what's being put out by different publishers. So while I'm happy with my work, having designed and built it all myself means there are still a bunch of product questions I could really use some outside perspective on... Does anyone else use/like/miss RSS powered start pages? What must-have feature did I miss? Is the price right? Would love some hunter feedback to help gauge how close or how far I am from a product with mass appeal. Thanks!
