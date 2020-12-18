discussion
Dan Giaime
MakerMarketing Guy @ Delight
Hey PH Community! After working with many business and restaurant owners over the past few years and hearing their current struggles in the pandemic, we were inspired to try to help save as many businesses as we can. Over 100,000 small businesses have closed since the pandemic. We spoke with over 100 business owners and they told us their biggest problem was not getting enough customers. Due to the pandemic they have no money for marketing, so many are struggling with no way out. Every business owner told us "My best form of marketing is word of mouth", so we're here to help with that. The best thing you can do to support a small business is tell a friend. Every new customer a business gets right now helps them stay open another day. Help save your favorite corner store, pizza place, book store, or whatever else you're passionate about. Every referral counts!
