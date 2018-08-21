Dejavu is the missing web UI for Elasticsearch. We started this 3+ years ago with our first release on PH and since then, it has enjoyed great community support and we've kept on building.
It solves the PITA that is indexing / re-indexing / data browsing / visualizing and testing search UI when working with Elasticsearch.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Siddharth KothariMakerPro@siddharthlatest · Founder of Appbase Inc.
Hi PHers, We have built Dejavu to make working with data in Elasticsearch a breeze. With this release, we are enabling support for visually building (and testing) search UIs. Our first release was 3+ years ago, and we are super thankful to the community here for the continued support. 😺 For those of you who aren't using Elasticsearch in their development, Dejavu is a tool that can help you get your data from Excel / CSV / JSON files into the correct data structures (you don't need to know anything about how a search engine works), browse this data with rich filters, and build a faceted search UI view to test relevancy and Ux.
Upvote (1)Share·