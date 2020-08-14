DEI for Startups

We believe that change has to start early, and at the top. Arist partnered with Project Include to create a mobile-first course that educates early stage startups on how to create Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) from Day 1.
Jonathan Zinger
Just signed up and forwarded to my co-founder! As early stage founders who are going to be growing our team soon, we're constantly looking to educate ourselves more on DEI and this is a super helpful resource to make sure we get things right from day 1. Have loved my Arist courses over the past couple of years and I'm excited to dive into this one. Thanks to @triketora, @ekp, and @cmilla_vnilla for sharing your knowledge and to the whole Arist team for making such a useful platform!
Hey Producthunt! 🎉 First launch, so a little bit about me: I’m a designer of conversations. Usually, I’m the person automating bots or texts 🤖 so that humans can save their time and focus for complex and high priority discussions. Then, this past summer two things happened: 1️⃣ In light of COVID and the sudden need for remote-education tools, I’ve been working with educators who care immensely about their students and it has really changed my mind about what bots and automation are capable of. Apart from providing efficiency at scale, A text-message course is 👉🏼 A private, anonymous, safe space 👉🏼 Immediately interactive: Multiple Choice & Open-ended Qs 👉🏼 Multimedia - “show, don’t tell” 👉🏼 Very accessible 2️⃣ I joined a team where I was the first POC (and employee)! As an Asian woman in tech, I don’t suffer close to the underrepresentation of my peers of other races, sexuality, and ability. My team was also incredibly welcoming and supportive. And yet, it was still very clear that without conscious effort, there were ways in which Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion were not allotted real time, effort, and money upfront in my ecosystem. Current D&I education lacks a focus on startups because 😓 Attaching metrics early is hard 😓 Leaky pipeline is an easy scapegoat 😓 Unclear benefits for early stage startups (busy putting out fires) Introducing DEI for Startups 🚀 I paid attention to what worked in the BLM movement. And what stuck out to me was the “Required Readings” being circulated. The practicality of unburdening minorities and lowering the barrier to entry by paring down resources to what was essential struck me as both simple and genius. I reached out to @triketora after reading her Black Lives Matter booklist to propose we create a highly accessible text-message course using knowledge she accumulated from co-founding Project Include, and from there she connected me with @ekp. We all agreed that change needed to start early, and from the top. Good, we knew our audience. From there we just kept the content ✨ honest ✨ data-driven ✨ conversational SO excited to get some feedback. There's no way we got it perfect on the first try, and we're excited for what's to come.
