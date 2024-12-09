Subscribe
Go from idea to your favorite cloud in minutes

Defang enables a radically simpler way to develop, deploy, and debug production-ready cloud apps in minutes.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Development
We couldn't have built this without...
NixOS
GitHub
Pulumi
Docker
About this launch
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Made by
Prakash Sundaresan
and
Lio Lunesu
. Featured on December 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Defang's first launch.
