Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. DeepSeek-V3-0324
DeepSeek-V3-0324

DeepSeek-V3-0324

Code like 3.7 but open source
DeepSeek-V3-0324 is the significant, open-source (MIT) update to DeepSeek's V3 model. It improves coding abilities nearing Claude 3.7 Sonnet, plus reasoning improvements.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

DeepSeek-V3-0324 gallery image
DeepSeek-V3-0324 gallery image
DeepSeek-V3-0324 gallery image
DeepSeek-V3-0324 gallery image
About this launch
DeepSeek-V3-0324
DeepSeek-V3-0324
Code Like 3.7, But Open Source
73
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
DeepSeek-V3-0324 by
DeepSeek-V3-0324
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
DeepSeek-V3-0324
is not rated yet. This is DeepSeek-V3-0324's first launch.