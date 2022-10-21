Products
Deeplink Buddy
Deeplink Buddy
Your personal deeplink manager
Most developers save deeplinks in a note or plain text file and run the deeplink in the terminal.
I made an app that does it all for you.
Developer Tools
Deeplink Buddy
About this launch
Deeplink Buddy
Your personal deeplink manager
Deeplink Buddy
Deeplink Buddy
Hieu Dinh
Developer Tools
Hieu Dinh
Featured on October 24th, 2022.
Deeplink Buddy
is not rated yet. This is Deeplink Buddy's first launch.
