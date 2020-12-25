Deepfake Christmas Сongratulations

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Vlad Sveshnikov
MakerFounder and CEO of Parodist.AI
Hi and Merry Christmas Product Hunt community! HOW IT WORKS: - download the Parodist app - go to the templates section and the video tab - choose the template - write your name - press the "voice the joke" button and wait for a few seconds - DONE 🎉 MOTIVATION: One of the legit an ethical use of Deepfake technology it's a parody. There are several examples of some media and TV shows using it in their products: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020... https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/... At the Parodist, we want to give an opportunity to create parody and having fun with this technology to all users, not only for companies who can invest a significant amount of money in it. We realize the risks and potential harm of misuse of this tech, so we made it safe and legal. Users can only voice templates, which are made as a parody. In each template, they can change only the name to make this template personal. Each template is passing auto-moderation and human moderation if auto-moderation fails. LEGAL NOTES: All the voices in this app are parodied by Artificial Intelligence (AI). This app is only for humoristic and entertainment purposes and does not aim to insult or anyone. Only existing first, middle, and last names may be voiced. If the data entered by the user consist of the real name and any other words which are irrelevant, they will be declined and will not be voiced.
Share