Hey people 👋 Deep Word is now in open beta As content creators ourselves, we know of the time and cost intensive process behind regularly producing video content. Our platform was designed to bypass the entire pre-production and production stages of modern video creation by giving you all the ability to create synthetic video for free. Get started at https://deepword.co All that you need is video of the person you want talking and the audio you want them to say. Our Machine Learned backend will sync lip and jaw movements of your video actor with your provided audio all within minutes. With this tool you can: 👉 Turn a 10 second video clip into a 10 minute speech 👉 Translate and lip sync videos into multiple languages 👉 Regularly produce video content without any equipment Would love to hear everyone's feedback and thoughts on what we are doing. We are currently working towards higher resolution output and realistic text-to-speech for audio inputs, so stay tuned!
