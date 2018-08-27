Log InSign up

Deep Angel

AI that erases objects from images

get it
#3 Product of the DayToday

Deep Angel is an artificial intelligence that erases people, animals, vehicles, and more from photographs. Inspired by Paul Klee's Angelus Novus, Deep Angel is an interactive AI designed to both share a glimpse into the future of media manipulation and explore the aesthetics of absence. What happens when anything can be auto-disappeared in images?

Reviews

 

Discussion

Hunter
Matt Groh
Makers
Manuel Cebrian
Matt Groh
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Matt GrohMaker@le_flaneur · Building things at the Media Lab
I'm excited to share Deep Angel! Happy to answer any questions
Upvote ·
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Far from perfect but ok for a start
Upvote ·