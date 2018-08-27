Deep Angel
AI that erases objects from images
Deep Angel is an artificial intelligence that erases people, animals, vehicles, and more from photographs. Inspired by Paul Klee's Angelus Novus, Deep Angel is an interactive AI designed to both share a glimpse into the future of media manipulation and explore the aesthetics of absence. What happens when anything can be auto-disappeared in images?
Matt GrohMaker@le_flaneur · Building things at the Media Lab
I'm excited to share Deep Angel! Happy to answer any questions
Alexander Smekhov@bitrewards · Managing Director
Far from perfect but ok for a start
