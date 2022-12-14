Products
Home
Product
Dee.Market Web3 Marketplace
Sell your services, get paid in crypto
A decentralized marketplace where buyers and sellers can meet and trade directly. Dee.market puts you in control. There are no middlemen — no Amazon or eBay — taking a cut of your sales. You keep 100% of your profits!
Launched in
Android
,
Freelance
,
Crypto
About this launch
Dee.Market Web3 Marketplace by
Roland Gal
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#139
