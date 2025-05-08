Launches
DeckSpeed
DeckSpeed
Cursor for slides
DeckSpeed is a revolutionary AI presentation tool that creates professional, personalized slides based on your conversations, without templates. In other words, it's "Cursor for Slides", "McKinsey for everyone".
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
DeckSpeed
Cursor for slides
DeckSpeed by
DeckSpeed
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Milton Yan
Jiaying Ding
. Featured on May 11th, 2025.
DeckSpeed
is not rated yet. This is DeckSpeed's first launch.