Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. deckd
This is a launch from deckd
See 1 previous launch
deckd

deckd

Meet the system for professional, on-brand slide creation
deckd makes it easy to create professional presentations that are always on brand. Simply connect with Figma and streamline your entire presentation process.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design ToolsBrandingSaaS

Meet the team

deckd gallery image
deckd gallery image
deckd gallery image
deckd gallery image
deckd gallery image
deckd gallery image

Built with

About this launch
deckd
deckd
 Create professional presentations that are always on brand.
65
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
deckd by
deckd
was hunted by
Leon Jacken
in Design Tools, Branding, SaaS. Made by
Leon Jacken
and
Ramin Gerhard
. Featured on February 18th, 2025.
deckd
is not rated yet. It first launched on February 13th, 2024.