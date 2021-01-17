Deck of Cards
A new way to play your favorite card games.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matt
MakerDeveloper
Hello Hunters, A year ago, my wife and I had the idea for this project when we forgot to bring a deck of cards while we were on vacation. We searched for a platform that would let us play any game we wanted but didn't find anything suitable that allowed us to customize the card game. There are hundreds of options to play a specific card game, but nothing available when you want to play Gin Rummy one minute and Crazy 8s the next. Also, a lot of people we know, including our family, have a variation of a game that isn't quite by the rule book. This allows you to set up your game to include your particular "family rules"! So, with 2020 being crazy 🤪 and more time inside, we got to work and came up with https://deckofcards.net Simply create a game and share the url or game ID with your friends or family. Features: - No download - Simple UI - Up to 6 players - Keep score ✏️ - Play with chips 💰 - Chat 💬 - Pin protect 🔒 - Custom deck options 🃏 - Mobile & desktop friendly 📱 We hope you enjoy this project as much as we have! Matt
Share