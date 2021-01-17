  1. Home
Deck of Cards

A new way to play your favorite card games.

Create a virtual card game of your choosing with this new way to play cards. Have each game instantly available to play with friends or family with any modern web browser.
Hello Hunters, A year ago, my wife and I had the idea for this project when we forgot to bring a deck of cards while we were on vacation. We searched for a platform that would let us play any game we wanted but didn't find anything suitable that allowed us to customize the card game. There are hundreds of options to play a specific card game, but nothing available when you want to play Gin Rummy one minute and Crazy 8s the next. Also, a lot of people we know, including our family, have a variation of a game that isn't quite by the rule book. This allows you to set up your game to include your particular "family rules"! So, with 2020 being crazy 🤪 and more time inside, we got to work and came up with https://deckofcards.net Simply create a game and share the url or game ID with your friends or family. Features: - No download - Simple UI - Up to 6 players - Keep score ✏️ - Play with chips 💰 - Chat 💬 - Pin protect 🔒 - Custom deck options 🃏 - Mobile & desktop friendly 📱 We hope you enjoy this project as much as we have! Matt
