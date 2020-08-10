Discussion
Charles Yang
Maker
Hey PH! I was frustrated 😡 with Reddit web UX: waste negative whitespace, crawling slow page load, responsive UI design that turns my monitor into as usable as a 7-inch phone screen, and totally-constantly-annoying prompt to install native client on mobile. If you share similar feelings, then you'll love Deck for Reddit. I built it to show as much content as possible at a glance, while respecting your screen real-estate. Deck for Reddit is currently in open beta. Feel free to use it as much as you like and any feedbacks are warmly welcome.
Looks nice, at this point I'm thinking that reddit is intentionally not fixing their website to run free tests on how they can do an overhaul.
