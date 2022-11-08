Products
Decipad Private Release
Decipad Private Release
An interactive notebook for telling stories with data
Decipad is an interactive notebook to explore data, create models and share insights. Combine text, numbers, and calculations to bring ideas to life in a narrative format, that anyone can read and understand.
Decipad Private Release
About this launch
Decipad Private Release
An interactive notebook for telling stories with data
Decipad Private Release by
Decipad Private Release
was hunted by
Nuno Job
in
Productivity
,
Analytics
,
Data
. Made by
Peyton Swift
,
Nuno Job
,
Alexander Vilinskyy
,
Pedro Teixeira
,
Kelly McEttrick
,
Giulia Camargo
,
Anna Yushchenko
,
Simão
,
Christian Knoflach
,
Fábio Santos
,
André Jonas
,
Lewis Flude
,
André Santos
and
Kirill
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Decipad Private Release
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Decipad Private Release's first launch.
Upvotes
63
Comments
10
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#39
