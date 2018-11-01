Dear Holmes
Sherlock Holmes’s clients, sources, and colleagues are now your pen pals.
Michael SitverMaker@msitver · I build things
Hey PH-ers, I'm thrilled to share Dear Holmes, my mysterious new product. If you've ever wanted to be Sherlock Holmes (or at least get his mail), now's your chance. Here's the Dear Holmes experience: - Every month, you'll face a challenging new mystery to solve from the Victorian era. - Every week, a witness or expert will mail A letter to your door with new information to help you solve the case. - At the end of the month, Sherlock Holmes will write to you to explain the solution. - Your mission is to solve the case before he does. (P.S. Use the code "PH10" this week to save 10% on any order) Hope you love Dear Holmes as much as I do (and let me know if you have any questions or feedback!) Best, Michael 🕵
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Fun idea! I was hoping this would be delivered via physical mail to add to make it even more novel and "old school". Thoughts, @msitver?
Michael SitverMaker@msitver · I build things
@rrhoover Good news! All of our letters are delivered in the real, physical mail (using a real first-class stamp)
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
@msitver aha! Brilliant.
Michael SitverMaker@msitver · I build things
@rrhoover Brilliant enough to get featured? 😜
