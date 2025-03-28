Subscribe
Get paid, not sold
Dayo is a free app that pays you to use less social media. Keep your daily use under 30 minutes and get $5 bucks a day. The money can be used in Dayo’s marketplace of goods and services.
ProductivityFintechSocial Media

Dayo — Get Paid, Not Sold
