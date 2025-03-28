Launches
Dayo
Get paid, not sold
Upvote 54
Dayo is a free app that pays you to use less social media. Keep your daily use under 30 minutes and get $5 bucks a day. The money can be used in Dayo’s marketplace of goods and services.
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
Fintech
Social Media
Meet the team
About this launch
Dayo — Get Paid, Not Sold
54
Points
1
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Dayo by
was hunted by
Corey Scholibo
in
. Made by
patrick triato
and
Corey Scholibo
. Featured on April 7th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Dayo 's first launch.