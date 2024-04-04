Launches
Daygram - Time Stamp Journal
Daygram - Time Stamp Journal
Minimal journal/e-ink style simple diary with password
Welcome to Daygram – the ultimate journaling app designed to capture your thoughts, feelings, and experiences effortlessly. Say goodbye to cluttered diaries and hello to simplicity with DayGram.
Launched in
Writing
Notes
by
Daygram - Time Stamp Journal
About this launch
Daygram - Time Stamp Journal
Minimal Journal / E-ink Style Simple Diary with Password
Daygram - Time Stamp Journal by
Daygram - Time Stamp Journal
was hunted by
John Jung
in
Writing
,
Notes
. Made by
John Jung
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
Daygram - Time Stamp Journal
is not rated yet. This is Daygram - Time Stamp Journal's first launch.
Upvotes
66
Comments
9
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#93
