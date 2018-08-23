Day One Version 3
Capture life as you live it.
Day One Version 3 is a major update to the foundation of the app text editor with redesigned shortcut menus for text formatting and adding content like photos and tags. Accompanying this update are two new Premium features, Dark Mode and Audio Recording.
Day One for iOS hits version 3, introduces audio snippets, dark mode, and tons more - The Sweet SetupThere are a few apps on the iPhone and iPad that we consider cornerstone apps. Using 1Password to store all your most personal and sensitive information and passwords should be a must for iPhone users. Using productivity software like Things 3 to stay on top of all your tasks can make you infinitely more productive.
The Sweet Setup
Chris MessinaHunter@chrismessina · Product designer & entrepreneur
It's crazy to think that I hunted Day One v2.0 three years ago — and yet here we are again. Very excited to see several big updates to my favorite journaling app. I use it nearly every day even if I don't write all the time. Still, since I've been using it, I've recorded over 1200 entries... and most of them are longer than 140 characters, so that's saying something. In any case, I'm excited — and I'm sure the Bloom team is too.
Luis Fariña@louthinker · Web & iOS dev
A great update to a great app! I've used Day One for nearly 4 years, and I don't think I'll ever switch to another one. The new entry editor is great, and the app feels slicker overall.
Nate Walkingshaw@nwalkingshaw · Chief Experience Officer
Use this product daily and I love it. Plus, the team building this product behind the scenes is super smart, thoughtful and listens to the customers. Thanks for bringing another great update to market
Artem Boiko@artboiko · iOS dev
I love day one. Using it since 2013 every day. Keep saving reminders of my life and most memorable events. Thanks, guys!
Charles Magnuson: I sure hope v3 addresses the numerous bugs in v2.
I sure hope v3 addresses the numerous bugs in v2.
