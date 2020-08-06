Day One v5.0

Discussion
Been waiting a long time for v5.0 to drop! Although the headline features of this release is the new Today view and aggregated calendar, location, and photo features, there's a lot of other incremental improvements that have been crammed into this brilliant journaling app! v5.0 Release Notes: New: • Today: A complete reimagination of “Activity Feed,” Today aggregates five journal elements into one place: your location data, calendar events, photos taken, the day’s entries, and On This Day entries. Today provides an overview of where you’ve been and what you’ve done, allowing you to journal what matters most in a really convenient way. Today is also the most seamless way to revisit the past, with quick access to On This Day. You can access Today by tapping a date on the calendar, the date in the Timeline, or by tapping Today in the Journal Side Menu. • Media Picker: Adding photos and videos to your entries is easier now thanks to four key updates to the Media Picker: 1. Easily toggle between your photo library, the in-app camera, and the video recorder to add photos and videos to your entry. 2. We removed the related tab and now group the contents of your photo library by location and time of day. 3. Now photos will be added to the entry in the order you select them. 4. New zoom buttons and a favorites icon in the photo picker help ensure you pick just the right photo. • PDF Exporter: With Day One your entries always stay yours. We’ve rebuilt our PDF Export system to give you even more control over how you export your data. • Sign in with Apple: We’ve made it even easier for you to create your Day One account by adding Sign in with Apple functionality. Existing users who want the simplicity of Sign in with Apple can convert their account over for future authentication. • CSV Export: Now you can export your Day One data as a .csv file. Updated: • On This Day now shows a map of all entry locations from past years. Fixed: • These bugs aren’t going to squash themselves, so we performed our usual round of extermination. We also cleaned up the UI a bit.
