Day.ly is a social video community built to capture raw 15s clips to then rearrange, edit, and share a more thought out video. Follow your friends and content creators to watch different types of vides you love.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Brandon ShawMaker@brandon_shaw · Senior @ HPU - Creator of Day.ly
I have been making this social video community for the last year. Inspired by vlogging, Day.ly makes it easy to create more though out stories from small moments.
Upvote Share·