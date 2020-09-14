discussion
Ivan Zenkovichdesigner & founder
Looks really clean! Wish you all best
@ivan_zenkovich Thanks so much Ivan!!
Love the idea of Spaces that combines dates with tasks... could be really useful for trip planning!
Hey ProductHunt! I would first like to give a big thank you to @chrismessina for hunting Dawn and all early access and beta users for providing feedback helping me refine the app! I’m Eric, a self-taught iOS developer obsessed with creating products that enhance our ability to do and experience more, with emphasis on minimalism and design. Dawn came to fruition as I wanted to introduce crucial features that transcend current task management apps: - Clean and minimal design - Central hub for both events and reminders - Visual lists for organizing events and reminders - Focused Today page This was quite the challenge but after launching the first version and subsequent 2 years of work, I’m excited to share the Second Dawn with the world right now, here on ProductHunt! This is just the beginning, there are tons of exciting features planned and in the works as well as iPad, Mac, and other platforms I wish to support. Open to feedback and feature requests, feel free to leave questions or comments and I’ll be here to answer them all! Thank you, to all of you here to check out Dawn!
