Dawn

AI calendar scheduling tool

Dawn, an iOS app who's algorithm automatically learns your preferences, was designed to prioritize your to-do list & create a daily “smart” calendar
Smart Schedule prioritizes your to-do list and slots it into your calendar to create a daily schedule
Nick Kneuper
Best Self
Jakub Ježovič
  • Nick Kneuper
    Nick Kneuper
    Pros: 

    Smart Scheduling is a live saver for those who have a ton of meetings every week.

    Cons: 

    More social interactivity / sharing... I want to leverage other people's structure and systems.

    Highly Recommended to people looking to stop treading water at work and start winning again.

    Nick Kneuper has used this product for one year.
Allen Brouwer
Allen Brouwer
Managing weekly tasks alongside meetings and other weekly schedules was a pain. We created a way to take your to-do list and overlay it on top of your weekly calendar so you know exactly what is needed to do every second of the day. Talk about maximizing productivity. Dawn uses an algorithm to prioritize your day, tasks, events, and meetings. Your weekly schedule has never been more streamlined or built for efficiency.
Cubie
Cubie
I am so excited to download Dawn, I need this in my life.
Nick Kneuper
Nick Kneuper
I've been using this since beta... smart scheduling is such a cool feature. I don't worry about whether I'm working on what's most important. Dawn automatically slots my tasks into my daily schedule by priority.... so badass!
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
How can I try the product? I entered my name and email but it seems to have just subscribed me to an email list? IMHO, messaging could be more clear as I'd love to explore the product right now. :)
Rachouan Rejeb
Rachouan Rejeb
Looks! Cool , I'm trying this for sure !
