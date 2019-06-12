Reviews
Smart Scheduling is a live saver for those who have a ton of meetings every week.
More social interactivity / sharing... I want to leverage other people's structure and systems.
Highly Recommended to people looking to stop treading water at work and start winning again.Nick Kneuper has used this product for one year.
Allen Brouwer
Managing weekly tasks alongside meetings and other weekly schedules was a pain. We created a way to take your to-do list and overlay it on top of your weekly calendar so you know exactly what is needed to do every second of the day. Talk about maximizing productivity. Dawn uses an algorithm to prioritize your day, tasks, events, and meetings. Your weekly schedule has never been more streamlined or built for efficiency.
I've been using this since beta... smart scheduling is such a cool feature. I don't worry about whether I'm working on what's most important. Dawn automatically slots my tasks into my daily schedule by priority.... so badass!
How can I try the product? I entered my name and email but it seems to have just subscribed me to an email list? IMHO, messaging could be more clear as I'd love to explore the product right now. :)
@rrhoover here's the itunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/...
Looks! Cool , I'm trying this for sure !
