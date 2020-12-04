Date Night Questions
Questions to help you know your friends & loved ones better.
Amanda Loftis
MakerVisual/UX Designer & Illustrator
Date Night Questions was built by my husband, @hunterloftis, and designed by me, @iamamandaloftis! As a developer/designer duo, we’ve been wanting to pair up on a project for a very long time, and this is our very first one! We’re a nerdy couple who after 7 years together, still like learning something new about one another. Whenever we're out on a date, we love asking each other new questions to get to know one another better. We found that our friends also enjoyed our stack of hand-written index cards, so we decided to publish them online for anyone to use. We’re also constantly adding new questions and we personally vet each one before it makes it into the app. Want something special to jazz up date nights, or hangouts with friends? Just go to datenightquestions.com and select a deck to get started!
This looks awesome! Can't wait to start using it!
@agordhandas Thanks! Let me know what you think :)
I look forward to trying this out! Thanks for sharing!
Hey, that's actually pretty good! Can be a nice little icebreaker)