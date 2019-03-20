Datash(a free and open-source application) helps you to send and receive text and files from one device to another one through browser without any login or registration using end-to-end encryption which ensures data is being sent to the intended person.
Rousan AliMaker@therousan · Coder, Gym freak
A lot of applications do exist to share data, but it comes with a lot of login & tracking hassles and ignore user's data security. Datash comes in with end-to-end encryption without any unneeded steps. Visit https://datash.co/about to know how it works! Awaiting for your valuable feedbacks.
Bing Li@weekto · CEO，gewai inc
How is the user id produced?
