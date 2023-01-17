Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
DataQA
DataQA
Turn Slack into your internal Stack Overflow
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
DataQA takes all the knowledge inside your Slack to create your own version of Stack Overflow. So your developers can find the information they need faster than ever. 🚀
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
DataQA
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
DataQA
Turn Slack into your internal Stack Overflow
0
reviews
14
followers
Follow for updates
DataQA by
DataQA
was hunted by
Maria
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Maria
and
Stuart Quin
. Featured on January 24th, 2023.
DataQA
is not rated yet. This is DataQA's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#87
Report