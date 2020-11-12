discussion
Leo Anthias
Maker
Hello Product Hunt 👋 Datapane is an open-source framework which makes it simple to build and share data science reports from Python. Like many others, we prefer to analyze and visualize data in Python instead of a drag and drop tool — but, we really struggled to share our results with others. You can't always send a Jupyter Notebook or Python script to the marketing team, client, or your Slack community, and you often want to present your visualizations and data as something more accessible than step-by-step notebook. We built Datapane to be the best way to share results from Python data analyses. After importing Datapane into your existing Jupyter or Python environment, you can use plots (from libraries like Altair or Plotly), pandas DataFrames, files, and Markdown to create reports in a few lines of code, with interactive tables, grid layout, and more. In addition to our open source framework, we host a free public platform on https://datapane.com/ which lets you publish the reports you build on the web, so you can share them with your community, friends, or embed them into platforms like Medium. We also have a paid product specifically for companies who build and share Python reports internally or with clients. This includes features such as automated report generation, Jupyter Notebook deployment, private reports, and easy ways to discover and collaborate on data science results. Since we built Datapane, we've had a ton of community engagement, so the best way to see what you can do with the library is to see some of the things they're building! - Check out some of our favourite reports build with Datapane in our gallery: https://datapane.com/gallery - And the reports which are trending in the Datapane community right now on our explore tab: https://datapane.com/explore Now that we're launching to a wider audience, we'd love to get some feedback on how we can make the product better, and learn about what features you'd love to see in your reports. Any questions, fire away! Leo
@emrecolako1 Thank you for the kind words!
Congrats on the launch! Datapane is a pretty useful tool, especially for Medium writers. I used Datapane for interactive visualizations in my article here: https://medium.com/analytics-vid...
@amol_mavuduru - Thanks! Those are some really fantastic Plotly graphs and love what you've done with the analysis. Glad we could help!
Congrats, really cool to see the launch! Looking forward to trying Datapane for our report needs.
With Datapane its been super easy to get projects running and published. I've found Datapane works equally well for interactive plots (https://datapane.com/u/ryancahil...) as well as longer reports using html and markdown (https://datapane.com/u/ryancahil...). I have very much enjoyed using Datapane on my personal projects and look forward to continuing to do so!
@ryan_hildebrandt thanks for the kind words - those reports are beautiful, it looks like you put a lot of care into the visualisations and it really shows. Great stuff and glad we could help.