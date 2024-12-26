Launches
DataMorf
This is the latest launch from DataMorf
See 1 previous launch
DataMorf
Build automated workflows for complex tasks
Datamorf is an opinionated automation platform for tech enthusiasts. Build clean workflows (Get → Process → Activate), transform data in real-time, sync across tools, and automate complex tasks. Features include R-ETL, AI, and seamless integrations.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Sales
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Marketing automation
DataMorf
Simplify real-time data manipulation and integration
DataMorf by
DataMorf
was hunted by
Axel Ruiz
in
Sales
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Marketing automation
. Made by
Axel Ruiz
. Featured on January 2nd, 2025.
DataMorf
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 13th, 2023.