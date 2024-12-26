Subscribe
This is the latest launch from DataMorf
Build automated workflows for complex tasks
Datamorf is an opinionated automation platform for tech enthusiasts. Build clean workflows (Get → Process → Activate), transform data in real-time, sync across tools, and automate complex tasks. Features include R-ETL, AI, and seamless integrations.
SalesArtificial IntelligenceMarketing automation

About this launch
Simplify real-time data manipulation and integration
was hunted by
Axel Ruiz
in Sales, Artificial Intelligence, Marketing automation. Made by
Axel Ruiz
. Featured on January 2nd, 2025.
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 13th, 2023.