Databutton

Shoutout to the team at June! They're fantastic for all product analytics and dashboarding. It's helped us refine how we think about drivers for activation, conversion, and retention.
GPT-4 by OpenAI
3,263 upvotes
We use GPT-4o as the base model for our AI developer and agent framework. The GPT-4o release from OpenAI increased coding speed by at least 2.5x and quality is significantly better 🚀
We build 1000s of docker images and apps every week. Depot.dev has dramatically sped up critical workflows in our product! They enable us to deliver an awesome experience for building full-stack apps.