Databutton

June 5,074 upvotes

Shoutout to the team at June! They're fantastic for all product analytics and dashboarding. It's helped us refine how we think about drivers for activation, conversion, and retention.

GPT-4 by OpenAI 3,263 upvotes

We use GPT-4o as the base model for our AI developer and agent framework. The GPT-4o release from OpenAI increased coding speed by at least 2.5x and quality is significantly better 🚀

Depot 147 upvotes

We build 1000s of docker images and apps every week. Depot.dev has dramatically sped up critical workflows in our product! They enable us to deliver an awesome experience for building full-stack apps.