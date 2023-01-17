Products
Data Explorer
Data Explorer
Explore GitHub live data in natural language
Free
Data Explorer is an GPT-powered querying tool for GitHub live data exploration. Simply ask your question in natural language and Data Explore will generate SQL, query the data, and present the results visually.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
OSS Insight
About this launch
OSS Insight
Explore Popularity & Activity trends using Github open data
Data Explorer by
OSS Insight
was hunted by
Mia
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mia
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
OSS Insight
is not rated yet. It first launched on October 30th, 2017.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#144
