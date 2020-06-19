Data Dividend Project
Andrew Yang
During my campaign, I argued that our data should be ours. That sounds obvious, but today big tech companies and data brokers are selling and re-selling our data every day and we are none the wiser. Today, I’m announcing the launch of the Data Dividend Project. A movement to empower Americans to take back control of their data. The tech companies have billions of dollars and hundreds of lawyers. What does the average citizen have? The DDP aims to gather together hundreds of thousands of Americans to collectively bargain for your data rights that are currently being exploited by the big technology companies. The tech companies will be faced with a choice -uphold their users’ data rights, compensate users appropriately or risk losing their license to the data that fuels their business. It's called the Data Dividend Project because the goal is to change the status quo so that, if you choose to share your data, YOU can get paid for the use of your data. After all, if anyone is making money off of your data, shouldn’t it be you? Sign-up today at ddpforall.com.
@andrewyang very interesting. Do you plan to partner with products like Brave who are already going something in this realm, or remain completely independent?
I realize this may be an unknown at this stage, but what size might Americans expect once this is live, @andrewyang, @clara_chung, @enoch_liang?
@andrewyang @clara_chung @enoch_liang This is an interesting idea! I'm of the same mindset as @rrhoover -- curious to see how sizes roll out and how it will possibly affect data gathering and usage moving forward. Are we going to see a flurry of new laws like the one in CA? Perhaps most intriguing to me personally is how this could possibly impact the interplay between large tech and politics. Will certainly be keeping an eye on this -- great launch!
@andrewyang @clara_chung @rrhoover Great question Ryan! We can't predict the exact size right now but we will be keeping people updated. here's a bit of insight as to how to value your data: https://blog.datadividendproject... Consumers deserve a payout - from $10, $20, $50, to really, anything. Andrew mentions it more at the end of this VERGE article: https://www.theverge.com/2020/6/...
@andrewyang @clara_chung @rrhoover @adammarx13 Thanks Adam! The CCPA is the first law of its kind in the United States, though Nevada also has its own law already, and many other states are considering similar legislation. The CCPA 2.0 (called the California Privacy Rights Act) is also on the ballot in California this November, in an attempt to further strengthen the CCPA.
When I fill out info and click "CONFIRM," after about 30 seconds, site says, "Failed to fetch." Tried in Chrome and Firefox.
Website doesn't render anything for international visitors