Dastardly
Dastardly
A lightweight web app security scanner for your CI pipelines
Dastardly is a free, lightweight web application security scanner for your CI/CD pipeline. It looks at your application from the outside - just like an attacker.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
+1 by
About this launch
A lightweight web app security scanner for your CI pipelines
Dastardly by
was hunted by
Tim Birkett
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Tech
. Made by
Tim Birkett
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Dastardly's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
0
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#77
