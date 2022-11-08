Products
Dastardly

A lightweight web app security scanner for your CI pipelines

Free
Dastardly is a free, lightweight web application security scanner for your CI/CD pipeline. It looks at your application from the outside - just like an attacker.
Launched in Developer Tools, GitHub, Tech +1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
1
follower
Dastardly by
was hunted by
Tim Birkett
in Developer Tools, GitHub, Tech. Made by
Tim Birkett
. Featured on November 8th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Dastardly's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
#40
Week rank
#77