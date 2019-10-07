dashdash Templates
Prebuilt customizable tools to access business data and APIs
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Humberto
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Thanks, @bentossell for hunting us. We're super excited to announce the launch of dashdash Templates! Ever since we started building dashdash, our purpose has always been to “create tools that make computation accessible to everyone”. We want to allow the 1 billion Excel users worldwide to easily build tools catering to their personal and professional needs without code and using a familiar interface—a spreadsheet! We gave users access to business data and APIs through Integrations with platforms like Crunchbase, LinkedIn, Mailchimp, Google Maps, and more. To make it even easier, we introduced Instant Integrations, which allow calling these without the need for API keys or monthly subscriptions. You just pay for what you consume, up to a monthly limit you define. And now, to make building tools even easier, we’re launching Templates! 🎉 Our templates give you access to a gallery of prebuilt, customizable tools. No more time wasted building tools. Just select the desired template and start using it right away! The templates cover many different use cases. From finding and enriching companies with Crunchbase, or people with LinkedIn, Hunter, Pipl, and Infobel, to creating automated stock trackers with Slack alerts or even looking up jobs on GitHub. More and more templates are added every week to cater to all of our users’ needs! 📈 We would love to hear your feedback, know which templates you would love to see there, and are happy to answer your questions. 🙏 How to get started with dashdash Templates? ✓ Sign up for early access at www.dashdash.com. We’ll be reaching out to you asap to give you access to your account—comment with your use case if you want to move up in line! 🏃♀ ✓ Check out our Youtube channel to learn more about what you can do with dashdash! ✓ Check out our forum to see the different tools built by our community. ✓ Follow us on Medium, LinkedIn, and Twitter @dashdash for updates or come work with us! Let's go! Humberto
Upvote (15)Share