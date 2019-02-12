dashdash is the spreadsheet with the best data and APIs for business. It's the easiest way to access online services and build automated applications using the spreadsheet skills you already have.
Today we launch in open beta at https://dashdash.com!
Reviews
- Pros:
- Familiar cell-based interface with integrations and new functions
- Exporting data is a breeze =RANGE2JSON
- Happy to ditch GSheet scriptsCons:
- Add templates of more complex apps
- Looking forward to more functions
1) Is there a list of all the functions?
2) Couldn't add cell references while building a formula through clicking as you normally would in Google Sheet, bug or feature to come?Angelo Min has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
- replacing endless custom scripts in Google Sheets with simple formulas
- having all the functionality in a spreadhseet environmentCons:
- collaboration and sharing to e.g. create interactive dashboards
I have used dashdash for quiet a while now and am excited to see how the product develops. While in the beginning I replicated Google Sheets use cases on dashdash to test it, I now use dashdash whenever I know that I need many external intergations or recurring actions as these are painful with Apps Script. Keep up the good work, excited to see what's next.Marc Klingen has used this product for one year.