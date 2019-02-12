Log InSign up
The best data & APIs for business in a spreadsheet

#1 Product of the DayFebruary 12, 2019

dashdash is the spreadsheet with the best data and APIs for business. It's the easiest way to access online services and build automated applications using the spreadsheet skills you already have.

Today we launch in open beta at https://dashdash.com!

Gabriel R.
Tobias Janiesch
João Oliveira
  Angelo Min
    Angelo Min
    Pros: 

    - Familiar cell-based interface with integrations and new functions
    - Exporting data is a breeze =RANGE2JSON
    - Happy to ditch GSheet scripts

    Cons: 

    - Add templates of more complex apps
    - Looking forward to more functions

    1) Is there a list of all the functions?
    2) Couldn't add cell references while building a formula through clicking as you normally would in Google Sheet, bug or feature to come?

    Angelo Min has used this product for one month.
  Marc Klingen
    Marc Klingen
    Pros: 

    - replacing endless custom scripts in Google Sheets with simple formulas
    - having all the functionality in a spreadhseet environment

    Cons: 

    - collaboration and sharing to e.g. create interactive dashboards

    I have used dashdash for quiet a while now and am excited to see how the product develops. While in the beginning I replicated Google Sheets use cases on dashdash to test it, I now use dashdash whenever I know that I need many external intergations or recurring actions as these are painful with Apps Script. Keep up the good work, excited to see what's next.

    Marc Klingen has used this product for one year.
Torben Schulz
Torben Schulz
Miguel Sandim
Miguel Sandim
Nuno Veloso
Nuno Veloso
Henrique Cruz
Henrique Cruz
Ricardo Canastro
Ricardo Canastro
HumbertoMaker@hayrespereira · Co-Founder CEO dashdash.com
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Humberto, co-founder/ CEO at dashdash. Today we launch in open beta at https://dashdash.com ! In my years as a product manager I learned how valuable computation (websites, apps, tools, scripts) are to businesses. At the root, computation is made of components which can be summarized in a few simple actions: web requests, automation, number and text operations, etc. With dashdash, we set out to build a platform where anyone could finally use those functions to build their own tools. We want you to create interactive web apps using the spreadsheet skills you already have. 🤔How do we make this happen? 👉A familiar user experience👈: We built dashdash to be a grid that builds on the spreadsheet skills that 1 billion people already have. 👉The best online services👈: Import data from online services and interact with any API. We have integrations for Slack, Google Maps, Google Search, SendGrid, Alpha Vantage, FullContact, and others. Generate leads, get data about people and companies, send emails, and more. All from inside a cell—no scripts needed. 👉Automated workflows👈: Set up function running every x minutes to automate your tasks. We'd love to get some feedback and are happy to answer your questions. 🙏 What can you do: ✓ Sign up at www.dashdash.com. Starting today, we'll release accounts faster—comment with your personal use case if you want to move up in line! 🏃‍♀️ ✓ Learn more about what you can build with dashdash in our forum, follow @dashdash on Twitter, or come work with us! Check out our open positions here: https://github.com/dashdash/hiri... Let's go! Humberto
Tobias Janiesch@janiesch · Chief Product Officer, Lendico
@dashdash @hayrespereira thanks for the info - great tool!
Mike@mike_seekwell · SeekWell.io
@dashdash @hayrespereira Hey Humberto - What are the major advantages of using dashdash over something like AirTable?
Julian Leitloff@julianleitloff · Co-founder / CEO Fractal
Excel on Steroids: Haven’t been so excited about a product in a long time
Torben SchulzMaker@torbschulz · Founder of dashdash.com
Thanks, @julianleitloff! Keep sending us your feedback 😃
HumbertoMaker@hayrespereira · Co-Founder CEO dashdash.com
@julianleitloff thanks! It’s been a long way coming! Do check our forum at https://forum.dashdash.com
Vincent Denise@yesnoornext · 📖 @threader_app
Hi, I was wondering who did you hire to make the illustrations of your landing page? It looks like @timokuilder's work.
Vincent Denise@yesnoornext · 📖 @threader_app
@timokuilder why don’t you answer me @torbschulz ?
Henrique CruzMaker@henrique_cruz · Product @dashdash
Hi @yesnoornext Thanks for your comment! We reached out to @timokuilder on Twitter on that topic.
Vincent Denise@yesnoornext · 📖 @threader_app
@timokuilder @henrique_cruz Hi Henrique, like I said to Torben in private, it's an obvious bad plagiarism of Timo's work. I don't tolerate this and a lot of people in the maker community don't accept this kind of behaviour. The person will tell you it's fair to do this in startup world is just a total prick.
Christian Eggert@eggertxyz
Hey @hayrespereira, @henrique_cruz and @torbschulz - congrats on the launch! I really love the simplicity of the integrations and REPEAT to automate the sheet. If you fix the little things in the UX, this will be an extremely great product 🙌 PS: Will i be able to collaborate with my team? 👨‍👩‍👧
HumbertoMaker@hayrespereira · Co-Founder CEO dashdash.com
Hi @eggertxyz We're working on something super cool for a next-gen Collaboration feature. Anything other UX fixes you'd like to see? 🙌
Christian Eggert@eggertxyz
@hayrespereira Oh, awesome. For UX, it would be sweet if you'd add some of the example use cases from your documentation into the product where the integrations are.
Torben SchulzMaker@torbschulz · Founder of dashdash.com
@eggertxyz We will have templates for the most frequent use cases with our integrations soon. We'll keep you posted.
Mathias Holzmann@usethekey · this and that, Mapbox
Dashdash is the shit! 👍 been using it for a bit and its the easiest way to automate a lot of tedious or technical processes! looking forward for more integrations to make life even easier. 💥
Torben SchulzMaker@torbschulz · Founder of dashdash.com
@usethekey Thanks, Mathias! What integrations would be most useful for you?
