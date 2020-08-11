Home
DashBack
DashBack
An optimized bookmark manager.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
DashBack is a digital bookmark manager designed for your modern digital life. With it, you're able to quickly add links, images, articles or any other online content, and preview them from your dashboard in a visually appealing manner.
