Home
Product
Dart
Dart
Project Management on Autopilot
Dart is a fully-featured project management tool crafted to save time. It uses GPT-4 to learn your team’s patterns and then automate away 'work about work' like filling out descriptions, categorizing and assigning tasks, writing subtasks, and more.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dart
About this launch
Dart by
Dart
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Zack Swafford
,
Milad Malek
,
Massi Arghib
,
Emmanuel Yaw Acquah
and
Ivan Zvonar
. Featured on April 10th, 2023.
Dart
is not rated yet. This is Dart's first launch.
Report