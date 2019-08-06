Discussion
I am Jef, the maker of Dapps.id. I believe that we can build a better Internet. An Internet where companies such as Facebook and Google have no way to misuse or lose our data. I created this app store to help users find apps that respect their identity and data. Users can review apps, a process that helps developers build better and useful products. Because Blockstack is a new experimental platform, most apps featured in Dapps.id only work on computers (not mobile). If you already have a Blockstack identity, you can try any app in one click. Otherwise, you can create a Blockstack identity for free. I am happy to answer any questions or comments.
Hi Piers. There are many Blockstack apps that serve as alternatives to services such as email, forms builders, document management, etc. Check them out and please review them on Dapps.id 🙂.
What kind of apps are you featuring?
Good one Jef. Would it be possible to have categories? Is there way to submit an app ?
How many dapps are up at the moment?