Dapps.id

An independent app store for Blockstack apps

Dapps.id is an app store where you can find and review web apps that respect your identity and data. How are these apps different from regular apps? They all use Blockstack, a technology that protects the user's privacy and security.
Jefrey Bulla
I am Jef, the maker of Dapps.id. I believe that we can build a better Internet. An Internet where companies such as Facebook and Google have no way to misuse or lose our data. I created this app store to help users find apps that respect their identity and data. Users can review apps, a process that helps developers build better and useful products. Because Blockstack is a new experimental platform, most apps featured in Dapps.id only work on computers (not mobile). If you already have a Blockstack identity, you can try any app in one click. Otherwise, you can create a Blockstack identity for free. I am happy to answer any questions or comments.
Jefrey Bulla
Hi Piers. There are many Blockstack apps that serve as alternatives to services such as email, forms builders, document management, etc. Check them out and please review them on Dapps.id 🙂.
Piers Martin
What kind of apps are you featuring?
Wilson Bright
Good one Jef. Would it be possible to have categories? Is there way to submit an app ?
Christine Periera
How many dapps are up at the moment?
