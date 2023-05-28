Products
Home
→
Product
→
Daisy Chain
Daisy Chain
Flowers for the Visual Studio Code status bar
🌼 Flowers for the VS Code status bar. Add some charm to your IDE. Commands: Add daisy chain & Remove daisy chain
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
by
Daisy Chain
About this launch
Daisy Chain
Flowers for the Visual Studio Code status bar.
Daisy Chain by
Daisy Chain
was hunted by
Julia B
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Julia B
. Featured on June 1st, 2023.
Daisy Chain
is not rated yet. This is Daisy Chain's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
